Some financial players may think that digital transformations are nothing more than a past trend. Many banks, businesses and service providers implemented their first digital platforms decades ago and have since steadily built out their solutions with newer technologies like artificial intelligence (AI)-supported customer service channels. Overlooking digital transformations in the present could be problematic, however, especially for companies or FIs that did not adopt these innovations as soon as competing entities.

Credit unions have generally been slower to adopt digital services, as less than 5 percent of those in the U.S. currently have mobile banking apps, according to one study. App-powered offerings are becoming the banking method of choice for many consumers — a study found that 97 percent of millennials currently use mobile banking apps. Mobile banking’s personalization capabilities allow consumers to set alerts and receive notifications tailored to their individual financial situations, an attractive alternative to branch-based encounters that reduces processes’ reliance on paper.