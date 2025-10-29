Hanscom Federal Turns Banking Into a Game to Win Gen Z Business

Highlights
Hanscom Federal Credit Union is creating a gamified mobile app to make financial wellness more interactive and accessible.
The partnership aims to help credit unions retain trust while appealing to younger, digitally native members.
HFCU sees success in moving digital banking from the transactional to the emotional realm.
Consumers have grown used to managing nearly every aspect of their financial lives on their phones, but convenience alone is no longer enough.
Jared Silver is the senior vice president of digital innovation and data strategy at Hanscom Federal Credit Union.