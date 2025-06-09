New Report Finds Digital Readiness Critical to Credit Union Survival

Highlights
Digital capabilities are key: Credit unions must aggressively enhance their digital offerings, especially digital onboarding, open banking, and mobile tools, to meet the rising expectations of Gen Z, SMBs, and switch-prone members, even while maintaining valued in-person customer service.
Features drive future growth: Top-performing credit unions prioritize developing high-impact features over simply expanding product lists, a strategy that better aligns with member demand for modern capabilities and helps refine their portfolio for higher return on investment.
Partnerships enable speed and access: Collaborating with external partners is essential for credit unions to innovate faster and at scale, providing top performers with efficiency advantages and bottom performers with access to the digital capabilities they lack internally.
The classic holiday film “It’s a Wonderful Life” is sometimes called “the credit union movie” for its heart-warming depiction of a member-owned financial institution with strong ties to the local town, friendly customer service and no bells or whistles. Even though Bailey Brothers Building & Loan wasn’t technically a credit union, it shared many features with the closely-related pint-sized institutions that until recently persisted as the defining features of a credit union.