The Credit Union Growth Play That Isn’t About Getting Bigger
As consumers increasingly expect banking relationships to combine specialized expertise with digital convenience, financial institutions face a difficult question: how can they preserve the distinct communities that built their franchises while assembling the scale needed to compete in a technology-driven market?
Christine Blake is president and CEO of Cardinal Credit Union, a Mentor, Ohio-based financial cooperative serving Northeast Ohio and recognized for its investments in digital banking, financial wellness programs and community partnerships.