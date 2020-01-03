Cryptocurrency

Bitmain Co-Founder Files Summons In Cayman Islands To Regain Control Of Company

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
bitcoin mining

The co-founder of Bitmain Technologies, Micree Zhan, has filed a summons in the Cayman Islands to try and wrest back control of his company after an ouster, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The battle is for one of the biggest cryptocurrency miners in the world. Zhan filed the notice under the Great Simplicity Investment Corporation, which he owns. It was filed in December and asks the court to undo a decision that saw him lose voting control in Bitmain.

Zhan lost voting control in November at a general meeting, when shareholders voted to convert the company’s Class B shares to only one vote per share, whereas they were worth 10 before. That vote cost Zhan all of his influence.

The conflict with Zhan has been ongoing, and he lost his titles in Bitmain in October. Now, Chief Executive Officer Wu Jihan is in charge of the company, and he’s been hosting events and trying to move forward from Zhan’s ouster by showing off sales initiatives and trying to get more clients.

Zhan has fought the ouster vigorously, and he said in November that he was going to come back to the company and “restore order” and that “If someone wants war, we’ll give them war.”

Zhan had almost 4 million B shares, which is almost 50 percent more than Wu.

The battle comes at an inconvenient time for Bitmain, as it has to deal with competition from smaller companies nipping at its heels, like MicroBT. Bitmain was valued at $15 billion during a recent private funding round, and was looking into a U.S. listing last year after a failed one in Hong Kong, but it didn’t happen.

The two men were both acting as CEOs until Zhan hired Wang Haichao, but then the Bitcoin crash caused layoffs and other issues. However, Haichao is still with the company.

——————————–

Latest Insights:

Our data and analytics team has developed a number of creative methodologies and frameworks that measure and benchmark the innovation that’s reshaping the payments and commerce ecosystem. The Key To Optimizing Merchant Services Study, a PYMNTS collaboration with Endava, examines merchants services providers’ (MSPs) current and future strategies for innovating value-added services. It is based on a survey of executives at more than 200 MSPs, including acquirers, independent sales organizations, payment gateways and payment facilitators.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Connected economy Connected economy
19.7K
Payments Innovation

Welcome To The Connected Economy

Alibaba On B2B eCommerce, Payments, Trust Alibaba On B2B eCommerce, Payments, Trust
7.1K
B2B Payments

Alibaba.com On Why US Is The ‘Testing Ground’ For Global B2B eCommerce

podcast podcast
4.4K
Unattended Retail

USAT: How Emerging Tech Is Forging Unattended Retail’s Future

mobile payments mobile payments
3.9K
Digital Payments

Africa’s Quiet Cashless Payments Revolution

JPMorganChase, FinTechs, Data security, password protection, data sharing, news JPMorganChase, FinTechs, Data security, password protection, data sharing, news
3.6K
Security & Fraud

JPMorgan Ups Security By Blocking FinTechs From Passwords 

Samsung Samsung
3.5K
Innovation

Samsung’s New Fridge Uses AI To Track Food Inventory

Expert Curation For Shopping For The Outdoors Expert Curation For Shopping For The Outdoors
3.0K
Retail

Why Experts – Not Influencers – Are Retail’s Next Big Thing

What To Expect As CES 2020 Kicks Off New Decade What To Expect As CES 2020 Kicks Off New Decade
2.9K
Innovation

CES 2020 Opens The Door On A New Decade

KPMG, PwC, EY To Put $9B Toward AI, Data Tech KPMG, PwC, EY To Put $9B Toward AI, Data Tech
2.8K
B2B Payments

KPMG, PwC, EY To Put $9B Toward AI, Data Tech

Indonesia To Implement Flat Rates For eWallets Indonesia To Implement Flat Rates For eWallets
2.8K
B2B Payments

Indonesia Likely To Implement Flat Rates For Digital Wallet Payments

CO-OP Financial Services API CO-OP Financial Services API
2.6K
Credit Unions

Credit Union’s API Drive To Digital Innovation

Analyst Predicts Apple Shares Will Fall Sharply Over 2020 Analyst Predicts Apple Shares Will Fall Sharply Over 2020
2.5K
Investments

Analyst Predicts Apple Shares Will Fall Sharply Over 2020

FASB Releases New Cloud Computing Standard For Business Costs FASB Releases New Cloud Computing Standard For Business Costs
2.4K
B2B Payments

Corporates Brace For Cloud Computing Accounting Changes

How B2B Can Take A Page From B2C's Playbook How B2B Can Take A Page From B2C's Playbook
2.3K
B2B Payments

Why B2B Payments Should Take A Page From B2C’s Playbook

2.2K
Regulation

Why Turkish Banks Are Bullish On PSD2