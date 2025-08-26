3 Things Goldman Sachs Thinks About Stablecoins

Highlights
Stablecoins are likely to become a foundational payment and settlement layer, not only in crypto markets but also in global commerce, remittances and tokenized financial systems.
Stablecoins could reshape financial plumbing, reinforcing demand for safe assets while forcing banks and payment firms to adapt.
Regulators must balance promoting digital dollar adoption with ensuring monetary stability, especially given potential crisis scenarios.
One of summer’s themes has been the rise of the stablecoins.