Coinbase and Perplexity Team to Offer Real-Time Crypto Data

Coinbase’s CEO says the cryptocurrency exchange is teaming with artificial intelligence (AI) search engine Perplexity.

The partnership is designed “to help traders get access to real-time trusted crypto data/info for better decision making,” Brian Armstrong wrote in a post on X Thursday (July 10).

In the first phase of this collaboration, happening now, involves Perplexity “ingesting” Coinbase’s market data to power market analysts, Armstrong said.

“Users can double click into price moves to help make better informed trade decisions. The demo below shows what it looks like on Comet, Perplexity’s new browser,” the CEO wrote. “Also, the Perplexity team shared that just as many users are looking up crypto as equities, which is a cool stat. Crypto is going mainstream.”

In the second phase, Coinbase’s market data will be used in Perplexity’s replies to user queries. Traders will be able to track market activity, screen for trade ideas, and “analyze token-specific moves in an AI-powered conversational interface,” the post added.

“I expect enhanced crypto functionality will be a catalyst for AI to achieve another 10x unlock. Personally I’m most excited to see crypto wallets fully integrated into LLMs one day,” said Armstrong, referring to large language models. “That will be a huge step towards a permissionless, digital economy.”

PYMNTS wrote about the increasing role crypto markets play in the mainstream financial world last week following a series of announcements from a variety of companies — including JPMorgan, Robinhood and Kraken, centered on tokenization.

“While the initiatives may appear distinct, ranging from environmental credits to fractionalized equity exposure, the connective tissue is the same. Moving traditional financial services onto the blockchain,” that report said.

These efforts make a coordinated push by financial giants to tokenize real-world assets (RWAs), work around traditional clearing infrastructure, and start the process of transitioning toward 24/7, programmable trading markets.

“But these rapid developments also raise existential questions for market regulators and central intermediaries,” PYMNTS added. “Are tokenized securities complementary to, or competitive with, traditional capital markets? Can existing legal frameworks scale across these hybrid asset classes? And who bears responsibility when decentralized and centralized elements collide?”

In other Coinbase news, the company announced last week it would acquire Liquifi, a platform used by digital asset firms to oversee token ownership.

Launching a token is difficult, Coinbase said in its announcement, with early-stage teams facing a “fragmented, high-stakes maze of legal, tax and compliance hurdles” in addition to “stitching together cap table spreadsheets, custom vesting scripts and regulatory guesswork.”