Coinbase Investigates ‘Delayed Sends’ for XRP on Its Platform

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase said Tuesday (Jan. 14) that it is investigating a problem with delayed sends of Ripple (XRP) on its platform.

“We are aware that some users may be experiencing delayed sends for Ripple (XRP),” Coinbase said in an incident report on its status page. “Buys, Sells and Fiat withdrawals/deposits are not affected. We are investigating this issue and will provide an update shortly.”

In an earlier, separate report on its status page, Coinbase said some users experienced delayed sends and receives for Stellar (XLM) on Friday (Jan. 10). That incident was resolved within 90 minutes.

On Thursday (Jan. 9), some users experienced latency or degraded performance with buys, sells, sends, Coinbase Onramp and Advanced Trade. That issue was resolved within two hours, according to the page.

In other, separate news about the company, it was reported Thursday (Jan. 9) that Coinbase told customers that it may have to share data demanded by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The regulator sent a subpoena to the firm that seeks information about Coinbase customers’ interactions with prediction market firm Polymarket, and Coinbase emailed some customers saying it may have to share that data with the CFTC.

“When we receive requests for information from a government, each request is carefully reviewed by a team of trained experts using established procedures to determine its legal sufficiency,” a Coinbase spokesperson told CoinDesk.

On Dec. 9, cryptocurrency payments solution firm Triple-A announced an integration with Coinbase that it said it designed to let Coinbase users make payments to select merchants in the Triple-A network.

“Triple-A’s integration with Coinbase Commerce will empower merchants to offer a Coinbase-specific payment option, enhancing the convenience for Coinbase users and allowing Coinbase to connect with a wider network of merchants, to drive the broader adoption of cryptocurrency payments,” the company said in a press release.

Coinbase upgraded its Coinbase One subscription program and launched a new tier called Coinbase One Premium on Dec. 4, saying that with these new offerings, “Coinbase One now truly benefits all types of traders.”

Coinbase One membership has reached 600,000 across 42 countries, the company added.