Samsung Wallet Enables Crypto Access via Coinbase One Membership Program

Samsung Galaxy smartphone users in the United States can now access the membership program Coinbase One within the Samsung Wallet app to explore crypto.

Samsung and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase launched this offering in the U.S. Friday (Oct. 3) and plan to expand it to other markets around the world, they said in a Friday blog post.

Coinbase One provides its members with zero trading fees, boosted staking rewards, priority support, exclusive partner deals and lost fund restoration in the case of unauthorized third-party access, according to the post.

In addition, Coinbase users in the U.S. can now access Coinbase’s Samsung Pay integration, the post said.

More than 75 million people in the U.S. own Samsung Galaxy smartphones, per the post.

Drew Blackard, senior vice president of mobile product management at Samsung Electronics America, said in the post that the company is always looking for new ways to provide added functionality to the Samsung Wallet.

“Coinbase is a leader in the industry, which made them the ideal partner to provide our users with seamless access to crypto,” Blackard said.

Shan Aggarwal, chief business officer at Coinbase, said in the post: “Together with Samsung, we’re pairing their global scale with Coinbase’s trusted platform to deliver the best value for people to access crypto — starting with more than 75 million Galaxy users across the U.S., and soon around the world.”

Coinbase said in July that it was rolling out to select users in the U.S. and Canada a feature that enables the users of its app to purchase cryptocurrency with Samsung Pay.

“With just a few taps, eligible users can move from interest to action — without needing to switch apps or re-enter payment information,” Coinbase said at the time. “This new integration brings together the convenience of Samsung’s trusted mobile wallet with Coinbase’s secure and intuitive platform, unlocking a smoother path to crypto for millions of mobile users across North America.”

In another recent addition to its digital wallet, Samsung said in July that it was collaborating with Splitit to bring installment payments to Samsung Wallet.

This feature lets users pay over time with their existing credit at in-store points of sale.