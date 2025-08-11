Stablecoins May Spur Loan Seekers to Move From Banks to FinTechs

Highlights
U.S. banks allocate about 50 cents of every dollar in their assets to direct loans to the economy, highlighting banks’ pivotal role in providing direct credit.
A hypothetical $1 shift of funds from a bank deposit to a stablecoin issuer is projected to decrease bank lending by around 50 cents.
Should the stablecoin market expand according to some projections, there would be a $325 billion reduction in available bank loans to the economy, a vacuum that could represent a sizable opportunity for alternative lenders.
The ascendant stablecoin market may set the stage for decreased lending from banks, opening an opportunity for alternative lenders, including FinTech platforms, to fill the gap.