This Week in Stablecoins: Incumbents Eye Control of Blockchain Infrastructure

Highlights
Big incumbents, not crypto natives, are increasingly driving blockchain adoption.
Stablecoins, tokenized deposits and on-chain assets are being used to speed up payments, reduce costs and automate cross-border settlement within existing financial and commercial systems.
Blockchain adoption is splitting between crypto-native ecosystems and “embedded rails” inside legacy institutions.
Mainstream incumbents are taking over the crypto headlines. The biggest blockchain news this week did not come from a crypto-native startup, a decentralized autonomous organization or the latest memecoin frenzy.