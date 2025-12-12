This Week in Stablecoins: Incumbents Eye Control of Blockchain Infrastructure

Stablecoins, tokenized deposits and on-chain assets are being used to speed up payments, reduce costs and automate cross-border settlement within existing financial and commercial systems.

Mainstream incumbents are taking over the crypto headlines. The biggest blockchain news this week did not come from a crypto-native startup, a decentralized autonomous organization or the latest memecoin frenzy.

It came instead from a familiar roster of globally recognized names: YouTube, BMW, HSBC, JPMorgan and the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Taken individually, each announcement could be read as incremental or even experimental. Taken together, they form a coherent signal about where digital assets are gaining traction.

After all, the common thread across these developments is not speculation or consumer hype, but settlement.

Stablecoins and tokenized assets are increasingly being treated as tools for moving value with greater speed, programmability, and cost efficiency inside existing financial and commercial systems. What is emerging is a bifurcation in how blockchain is being adopted: as a new financial ecosystem on one end, and as a productized set of rails embedded into legacy institutions on the other.

When Platforms Become Payment Rails

YouTube’s decision to allow stablecoin payouts to creators is perhaps the most culturally visible example of this shift. Creator monetization has long been plagued by friction: high fees, slow international payments, currency conversion costs and limited access to traditional banking in many regions. By enabling payouts in stablecoins, YouTube is not endorsing cryptocurrency as an investment class; it is quietly adopting blockchain as a global settlement layer. For creators, especially those outside the U.S. and Europe, stablecoins offer something more valuable than volatility-driven upside: faster access to earnings and fewer intermediaries taking a cut.

Mark Nelsen, head of product for Visa Commercial Money Solutions, discussed this topic during an earlier conversation hosted by PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster.

“There are 30 million creators and they’re in all these markets where the local currency isn’t really strong,” Nelsen said. “That’s where stablecoins can offer a sweet spot in being able to say, ‘We can pay you immediately.’”

The same logic underpins a recent move this week from BMW, which became the first corporation to conduct a fully pre-programmed foreign exchange transaction through JPMorgan’s Kinexys Digital Payments network. Instead of relying on traditional legacy settlement windows and manual intervention, BMW’s treasury teams set predefined conditions that, when met, automatically triggered the conversion of euros to U.S. dollars and executed the cross-border transfer.

Meanwhile, HSBC’s partnership with Ant Group to facilitate cross-border deposit transfers further reinforces the emerging trend of institutional interest in financial blockchain infrastructure. Unlike stablecoins, tokenized deposits represent a bank liability, not a separate crypto asset. They are designed to preserve the regulatory and balance-sheet characteristics of traditional deposits while gaining some of the operational benefits of blockchain.

By working with Ant, HSBC is tapping into one of the most sophisticated digital payments ecosystems in the world, particularly in Asia. Cross-border commerce between Asia, Europe, and emerging markets is growing rapidly, yet the underlying banking infrastructure remains fragmented.

Another defining moment for blockchain finance came Thursday (Dec. 11) when J.P. Morgan executed one of the earliest blockchain-based debt issuances in the U.S., using the Solana public network to issue commercial paper on behalf of Galaxy Digital Holdings. In a transaction structured, arranged, and settled by the bank, the $50 million issuance and its redemption are processed entirely on-chain with Circle’s USDC stablecoin as the settlement medium.

The New Architecture of Money

All this innovation exists against a backdrop of evolving regulatory interpretation. In the U.S., the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has issued a series of interpretive letters in 2025 that effectively reposition cryptocurrency-related activities within the spectrum of permissible banking operations.

By framing crypto and blockchain activities as standard banking when conducted within the statutory scope of existing authorities, regulators are encouraging incumbents to innovate rather than retreat.

The latest findings in the December 2025 Blockchain and Digital Assets Tracker® Series, a PYMNTS Intelligence collaboration with Citi, explore the key design choice that now sit at the foundation of institutional interest in blockchain finance, mainly whether to transact on public, permissionless networks or private, permissioned chains that replicate institutional controls.