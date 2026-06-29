Ethereum Built Stablecoins. Its Price Drop Reveals Their Biggest Shift Yet

Highlights
Stablecoins are proving they no longer depend on Ethereum. ETH’s decline has failed to slow stablecoin momentum, signaling digital finance has matured beyond a single blockchain.
Institutions are buying infrastructure, not ecosystems. Enterprise adoption hinges on interoperability, settlement speed and regulatory certainty — not loyalty to a network.
Adoption, not architecture, is now the bottleneck. Consumer confusion and cautious enterprise uptake remain bigger barriers to stablecoin growth than blockchain technology itself.
Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain by market capitalization, fell roughly 25% in June amid a corporate restructuring. The correction stands out less for its size than for the institutional stablecoin economy now built on top of the network.