Ethereum Doesn’t Know What It’s Supposed to Be Anymore

Highlights
The Ethereum Foundation’s layoffs and budget cuts suggest that if bitcoin’s role is to be digital gold, the question is whether ethereum’s future is to be crypto's innovation lab or its infrastructure layer.
Ethereum’s challenge is that blockchain adoption is accelerating, but that does not automatically translate into dominance as institutions operate across multiple chains and proprietary networks.
The industry’s biggest opportunities now look like financial infrastructure — payments, settlement, custody and capital markets — raising a fundamental question: Does crypto need ethereum to innovate, or simply to operate?
Every industry has its defining rivalry. McDonald’s and Burger King; Walmart and Amazon; Microsoft and Apple. In digital assets, that rivalry was bitcoin and ethereum.