The Crypto CFO Playbook for Navigating Blockchain’s 3 Layers

Highlights
Blockchain isn’t binary: It’s a three-layer stack (L1, L2, L3), each with different roles, risks and governance implications—especially relevant for CFO decision-making.
Each layer solves different problems, with L1 handling settlement, L2 reducing friction via instruments like stablecoins and L3 delivering enterprise applications.
Public, private or hybrid blockchain models can be integrated based on risk alignment and where specific layers outperform existing systems.
Most organizations have a blockchain blind spot. And it’s in the word itself.