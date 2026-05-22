OpenAI and MoonPay Let ChatGPT Users Buy Crypto Without Leaving Chats

Crypto payments company MoonPay is now live in ChatGPT’s App Store.

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“We are officially the first and only crypto onramp integrated in ChatGPT,” the company said in a Friday (May 22) post on X.

With this integration, ChatGPT users can search “MoonPay” in Apps, connect, and buy any token, according to the post.

The MoonPay app in ChatGPT lets users buy crypto with a credit card, and it supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, USDC and more than 100 other assets across more than 30 chains, according to the app’s page in the App Store.

If ChatGPT users already have a MoonPay account, they can do this with no new account needed. The app fills in the asset, chain and amount, and then the user confirms the rest at the moonpay.com checkout.

“Buying crypto used to mean leaving your conversation, opening a separate tab, hunting for the right token, and pasting wallet addresses,” MoonPay said on the page in ChatGPT’s App Store. “MoonPay does it from inside ChatGPT. Tell the app what you want ‘USDC on Solana,’ ‘0.1 ETH,’ ‘$100 of Bitcoin’ and it generates a ready-to-go checkout link in seconds. Click through to moonpay.com, pay with a card, Apple Pay, Google Pay or bank transfer, and the crypto lands in your wallet.”

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OpenAI opened the ChatGPT App Directory in December 2025, describing it as a marketplace of third-party applications that run directly within the ChatGPT interface. The company said the marketplace allows developers to submit apps for review and publication, and users to discover and use those apps without leaving ChatGPT.

The ChatGPT app store integrates services from major brands directly into the AI chat experience. The apps are not simple plugins; they bring context and action into conversations, enabling tasks like creating playlists, ordering groceries or browsing real estate listings without switching platforms.

In another recent move, MoonPay announced May 14 that it launched a native crypto checkout platform called MoonPay Headless Onramps that enables one-tap purchases via Apple Pay, cards and Google Pay across the United States, European Economic Area (EEA) and more than 100 other countries.

This platform allows partners to own the checkout experience, while MoonPay handles the payment rails, compliance and identity verification underneath that experience.