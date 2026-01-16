This Week in Stablecoins: Card Payments, Crypto Policies and Bank Pushback

Highlights
Stablecoin adoption is accelerating via existing payment networks, with stablecoins increasingly embedded in traditional financial rails rather than replacing them.
Regulation is a key constraint, and political and regulatory friction, especially in the U.S., is slowing progress even as other regions advance clearer frameworks.
Governance will shape the next phase of adoption for institutions, and it hinges on rule-setting, compliance and trust, as rising usage collides with concerns over legitimacy and illicit activity.
Stablecoins are no longer knocking on the door of mainstream finance.