Cyber Outages Reveal Need for Multilayered Defenses Across Digital Economy

The Port of Seattle, which operates the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, is the gateway to Asia.

And over the weekend (Aug. 24), it suffered a “possible cyberattack” that was described as an internet and web systems outage — just weeks after the July Microsoft outage that sidelined critical systems around the world, and not just the Seattle area, although that disruption came as a result of an issue from CrowdStrike, not due to illicit actors.

Still, both incidents serve as an uncomfortable illustration of just how brittle the connected economy’s core internet structure can be, particularly when faced with stressors. But as the world goes increasingly digital, the risk of online systems being targeted by cybercriminals who want to disrupt operations, steal data, or ransom sensitive information is only growing.

That’s why the FBI issued a cybersecurity-centric private industry notification (PIN) in July for infrastructure providers that stressed the importance of embracing a dual-pronged approach where general security best practices are paired with emerging security solutions.

Of course, a month later, an audit from the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) identified “significant weaknesses” in the FBI’s own inventory management and disposal of electronic storage media, aka data held on flash drives and other physical devices — highlighting the many-faceted challenges that enterprises face when securing their own perimeters against a rising tide of modern threats.

Future of Cybersecurity

Traditional cybersecurity measures, while still crucial, are no longer sufficient to safeguard against sophisticated attacks. To protect critical assets and maintain operational integrity, organizations must blend established best practices with innovative, emerging security solutions.

And for the “What’s Next in Payments” series, eight executives stressed to PYMNTS the same: General best practices should be paired with emerging security solutions, and that being proactive is the first step in protecting the perimeter.

A multilayered security strategy, also known as defense in depth, is essential for mitigating risks at various levels. This approach involves implementing multiple defensive measures across the enterprise network, including firewalls, intrusion detection/prevention systems (IDS/IPS), endpoint protection, and network segmentation. By creating multiple barriers, organizations can prevent or contain breaches before they cause significant damage.

Embracing a “defense in depth” strategy involves creating multiple layers of defense to protect an organization’s most valuable assets, often known as “crown jewels.” David Drossman, chief information security officer at The Clearing House, told PYMNTS. Drossman described such an approach as building a “labyrinth of control” to mitigate damage even if one layer fails. Segmentation is critical, especially in separating employee networks from sensitive areas to minimize the risk of internal breaches.

As PYMNTS has reported, many of the fundamental challenges for organizations looking to maintain data security result from the sheer volume of an organization’s data, the many ways users can access the data (on-site versus remote, computer versus mobile device), and the potential for the compromise of valid user credentials being used by unauthorized users.

Effective cybersecurity is not a one-time effort but an ongoing process. Continuous monitoring of networks, systems and endpoints is vital for detecting and responding to threats in real time. Coupled with a well-developed incident response plan, this ensures that organizations can quickly address security incidents, minimizing their impact.

At the same time, while best practices provide a solid foundation, the changing threat landscape necessitates the adoption of emerging security solutions. These technologies offer advanced capabilities that complement traditional approaches, enabling organizations to stay ahead of sophisticated cyberthreats.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning have revolutionized threat detection. By analyzing user behavior and detecting anomalies, AI-driven tools can identify potential threats that may bypass conventional defenses. Behavioral analytics provides a deeper understanding of normal user activities, enabling more accurate detection of suspicious behavior.

Ultimately, the cyberthreat landscape is defined by change. The only constants are vigilance and adaptability, which can be companies’ best weapons when it comes to defending the perimeter.