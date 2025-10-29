Gen’s MoneyLion Move Redefines Protection to Include Financial Wellness

Digital scams and economic uncertainty are both rising, and that’s forcing a rethink of what protection means.
Tim Hong is the Global Head of Financial Wellness Technology at Gen. He talks about why his firm’s acquisition of MoneyLion marks a strategic attempt to redefine what it means to “protect” consumers in an era when financial security is as fragile as digital privacy.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms, including a non-executive director on the Sezzle board, a publicly traded BNPL provider. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.