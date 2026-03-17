AI Finds the Cracks Between Login and Payment

Highlights
AI is enabling coordinated, multidimensional identity attacks (fake faces, voices and behavior used together), exposing gaps in fragmented, point-solution security systems.
Point-in-time verification is no longer sufficient; organizations must shift to continuous, contextual trust by connecting identity signals over time to detect inconsistencies against behavioral baselines.
Identity systems must validate humans and AI agents alike, using layered defenses and risk-based, precision step-ups to balance security with user experience.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments With Trulioo’s Zac Cohen
Zac Cohen is chief product officer at Trulioo, a global identity verification company providing real-time online identity proofing.
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