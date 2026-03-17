Mastercard Warns Credit Gap Is Holding Back Gen Z Small Businesses

Highlights
About 52% of payments made by Gen Z small business owners are in cash, mainly because it offers immediacy, certainty and clear control over cash flow.
Only 20% of Gen Z entrepreneurs have a business credit card, largely due to limited credit history, which restricts their access to digital financial tools that could help manage working capital and liquidity.
FinTech platforms and AI tools that rely on digital transaction data could accelerate the move away from cash.
Watch more: Need to Know With Mastercard’s Mark Barnett
Mark Barnett is global head of small and medium enterprises at Mastercard.
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