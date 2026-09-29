Cybersecurity Finds Its Next Frontier in 5 Million Factory Robots

Highlights
Factory security was built to guard the network. AI-powered robots bring their own cameras, sensors and wireless links, so the machine itself is now the thing to defend.
Investors are following. Exein raised $270 million to build security into robots at the chip level, while Claroty raised $150 million in January to keep watching the network around them.
Europe is settling who pays. Starting in December 2027, makers of connected products sold in the EU, robots included, must ship free security updates for a a support period that is generally at least five years, turning security into a line item on every machine sold.
Industrial cybersecurity has meant walling off plant networks and watching control systems. Robots that run artificial intelligence models bring their own cameras, sensors, wireless links and update channels, and each is a way in for attackers. The machine, not the network, is now the thing to defend.