What the Year’s Biggest Phishing Scams Reveal About Enterprise Blind Spots

Highlights
Many of the most damaging cyber-attacks last year didn’t rely on malware or technical compromise, but on manipulating legitimate relationships, identities and business workflows.
AI-powered impersonation attacks blended into normal operations and bypassed traditional security controls by looking “right enough” for approving invoices, resetting access, rerouting shipments and more.
Vendor ecosystems, supply chains and human judgment exposed blind spots enterprises must address in 2026, as identity and legitimacy can no longer be assumed.
Hackers and cyber criminals no longer look like characters in science fiction movies like The Matrix. They don’t hide behind hoodies, green text or zero-day exploits. Instead, they increasingly look like you or me, or your trusted bank, logistics partner, or a credit card or financial services representative.