2 Years of SDNY FinCrime Cases Show New Technology Scaling Old Vulnerabilities

Highlights
Fraud is moving upstream from transactions to the systems that authorize them. Criminals are increasingly manipulating identities, data and automated processes to make illegitimate payments appear valid before money ever moves.
New technology is scaling old fraud vulnerabilities. From stolen checks sold through Telegram to AI-generated royalty schemes and crypto exploits, automation is making established fraud techniques faster, cheaper and harder to detect.
The next fraud battleground is verification, not just detection. Banks and CFOs must strengthen controls over the information, identities and instructions that authorize payments rather than relying on transaction monitoring to catch fraud after the fact.
Enterprise fraud and white-collar crime’s biggest shift over the past two years is less about the technology criminals use than the number of systems they can exploit.