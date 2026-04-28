Fed Report Puts Banks on Alert Over Rising Fraud Threats

Highlights
Fraud is intensifying across payment channels, driven by account takeover, scams and credential compromise, the Fed finds in a new study.
Federal Reserve findings align with PYMNTS Intelligence showing a shift toward unauthorized-party fraud and trust erosion.
Banks are accelerating investment in AI, behavioral analytics and real-time monitoring to contain losses and restore confidence.
Fraud is growing more pervasive, more adaptive and harder to contain. Financial institutions are responding by reworking how detection, prevention and customer protection are built into payment systems.