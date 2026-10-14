Finance Teams Finally Have Proof AI Fraud Tools Pay Off

Highlights
77% of firms using AI-powered fraud defenses say the technology delivers better results than manual methods.
59% of AI adopters stop at least 90% of fraud attempts before money leaves the business, compared with 32% of firms using no AI tools.
58% of firms without AI fraud detection say they plan to implement it within the next 12 months.
Fraud teams have spent years weighing whether artificial intelligence (AI) can improve on manual controls. For companies that have deployed the technology, the results are becoming strikingly apparent.