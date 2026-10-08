What the Treasury and SEC Can Teach CFOs About Fraud

Highlights
Fraud prevention is moving from detection to prevention at the point of payment. Treasury screened $3.7 trillion in federal payments, stopping $175 million in improper disbursements and demonstrating the value of verifying recipients before money moves.
AI is making traditional payment approvals incomplete. The SEC’s warnings about AI-powered impersonation showed that an authorized payment isn’t necessarily a legitimate one, especially when beneficiary details can be manipulated.
The next competitive advantage for CFOs is integrated payment intelligence. Connecting authoritative identity data, beneficiary verification, and fraud controls directly to ERP and payment execution systems could stop fraudulent transactions without slowing legitimate payments.
The most expensive fraud control is becoming the one that works perfectly, just a few seconds too late.
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B2B, B2B Payments, CFO, Cybersecurity, fraud, identity verification, News, PYMNTS News, scams, Securities and Exchange Commission, Security, Treasury Department