Mastercard Bets Shoppers Will Trust AI Agents One Purchase at a Time
Watch more: The Agentic Experience With Mastercard’s Pablo Fourez
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Pablo Fourez is chief digital officer at Mastercard.