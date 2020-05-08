Debt

Higher Education Eyes Freezing Tuition

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Colleges are waiving tuition increases due to the pandemic

The College of William and Mary, hoping to court new applicants even as a financial crisis grips the world, has announced a rollback of the 3 percent tuition increase it previously put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to CNBC.

It isn’t alone — Delaware Valley University in Pennsylvania, Kansas City University and Central Michigan University are also considering similarly unchanged rates in order to offer an olive branch to students and families struggling due to the virus and the costly rates of higher education.

Tuition usually rises around 3 percent every year, with governmental cuts to higher education spurring the extra costs and making it harder for students to afford.

Over the past decade, private school tuition has risen by 26 percent on average, while public school tuition has spiked 35 percent, with growing colleges’ fees leading to more debt.

Central Michigan University president Robert Davies said he knew if his school did the tuition freeze during the pandemic, others might follow. Michigan has been hit with some of the most extreme job loss numbers because of the pandemic, and Davies said the school wanted to keep education “within the reach of every student.”

CMU’s plan for the post-pandemic world also includes deferred payment plans and guaranteed on-campus employment.

Davies said the last time CMU instituted a freeze on tuition was in 1993.

Colleges have been hit hard by the pandemic, with students relegated to remote-learning classes that many say aren’t worth the prices they paid to attend. Some students have filed lawsuits in attempts to get their money back.

Flywire CEO Mike Massaro told PYMNTS that the future of colleges was up in the air as of right now, and the incentive of students to return to campuses would likely depend on location and how the government in each respective place is dealing with the pandemic.

Massaro said the future for colleges would likely involve more flexible payment technologies and strategies, being that the majority of peoples’ financial situations may not be what they once were.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER

Glitches such as those arising from faulty application programming interfaces (APIs) can lead up to 88 percent of app users to abandon them, making it imperative for banks to constantly monitor their APIs’ performance. In the May 2020 B2B API Tracker, PYMNTS spoke with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB executives Robert Pehrson and Paula da Silva about how harnessing internal data and third-party data from ratings institutes and government agencies can maintain API performance and offer a seamless banking experience.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Ninja Van closes funding round Ninja Van closes funding round
4.2K
Investments

Singapore’s Ninja Van Delivery Startup Raises $279M

Nordstrom And Lord & Taylor Dampen Retail Reopening Plans Nordstrom And Lord & Taylor Dampen Retail Reopening Plans
4.1K
Retail

Nordstrom And Lord & Taylor Dampen Retail Reopening Plans

wells fargo, federal, state, investigations, Paycheck Protection Program, CARES Act, coronavirus wells fargo, federal, state, investigations, Paycheck Protection Program, CARES Act, coronavirus
4.0K
Security & Fraud

Federal, State Investigators Question Wells Fargo Over PPP Loans

fast track visa fast track visa
3.9K
VISA

Visa: FinTechs And Fast-Tracking The Road To Recovery

Revolut card Revolut card
3.8K
Digital Banking

Revolut Eyes Consolidation, Looks To Buy Distressed Rivals

Credit Unions, CUSOs Fighting Fraudsters Credit Unions, CUSOs Fighting Fraudsters
3.6K
Security & Fraud

Credit Unions, CUSOs Fighting Fraudsters

Nium, InstaReM, funding, FinTech, startup, singapore, visa, cross-border, payments, Nium, InstaReM, funding, FinTech, startup, singapore, visa, cross-border, payments,
3.4K
Cross-border Payments

Visa Leads Latest Funding For FinTech Startup Nium 

FBI FBI
3.3K
Security & Fraud

Two Men Charged In First US Case Of PPP Stimulus Fraud

IRS On Stimulus Checks Sent To Dead Relatives IRS On Stimulus Checks Sent To Dead Relatives
3.2K
Coronavirus

IRS Says You Can’t Keep $1,200 Stimulus Checks Sent To Dead Relatives

Chinese Banking Vet: Digital Yuan On The Way Chinese Banking Vet: Digital Yuan On The Way
2.8K
Cryptocurrency

Chinese Banking Veteran Says Digital Yuan Could Be On The Horizon

Neiman Marcus Neiman Marcus
2.8K
Retail

Neiman Marcus Files For Chapter 11

frontier airlines, more room, fees, social distancing, coronavirus, news frontier airlines, more room, fees, social distancing, coronavirus, news
2.8K
Travel Payments

Frontier Retracts $39 ‘More Room’ Fee On Flights

Challenges For Retail Reopenings, eCommerce Challenges For Retail Reopenings, eCommerce
2.7K
Today In Data

Challenges For Retail Reopenings, eCommerce

Cashless, Contactless And PIN-less Payments Cashless, Contactless And PIN-less Payments
2.6K
Payments Innovation

What It Takes To Get Consumers (And Merchants) To Go Cashless, Contactless – And PIN-less

2.6K
B2B Payments

How Higher Education Finds The Flexibility To Manage Cash Flow