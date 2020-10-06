Digital Banking News: BoA Launches Life Plan

In today’s top news in digital-first banking, Bank of America has launched its Life Plan program, while United Airlines and Chase Card Services launched a United Gateway credit card. Plus, NCR Corp. unveiled its new generation of automated teller machine (ATM) operating software.

BoA Expands Into Digital Financial Planning for Consumers

Bank of America has rolled out its Life Plan program, which can be accessed via the financial institution’s website and mobile app. It lets users choose and prioritize financial aims in arenas such as giving, leisure and health, among other areas. To talk about how to attain certain financial aims, users can also tap into the bank’s network of financial professionals, with the option to make individual appointments.

United Airlines, Chase Card Services Launch No-Fee Credit Card

United Airlines and Chase Card Services have rolled out a United Gateway credit card that has no yearly fee and provides 20,000 miles to those who charge $1,000 within three months of signing up. The card’s rewards initiative entails three travel miles for each dollar spent on groceries up to Sept. 30 of next year, two miles for each dollar spent on United purchases, and two miles for each dollar spent on local transportation, fuel, taxis and mass transit fares.

Old ATM Gets Big Upgrade as NCR Unveils ‘NextGen’ Cash Machine

NCR Corp. debuted its next generation of operating software for ATMs on Monday (Oct. 5), which is designed to integrate the devices into the digital age. The Activate Enterprise NextGen ATM infrastructure is intended to make it “easier and faster to offer new digital services through the ATM,” according to the Georgia-based firm.

Monese Adopts Thought Machine’s Vault Cloud Banking Platform

Monese is adopting Thought Machine's cloud banking technology, known as Vault. The consumer and business banking service provider will move over current British and European account holders to the Thought Machine platform. “By adopting Vault, we unlock new possibilities to deliver a seamless banking experience that will inevitably help us reach more customers,” Monese CEO Norris Koppel said in a prepared statement.