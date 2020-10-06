Paytronix/Oracle Integrate For Order, Delivery

Digital Payments

Online Ordering, Contactless Delivery Drive Paytronix/Oracle Integration

Paytronix Systems and Oracle are rolling out a new initiative that will enable restaurants and retailers that use Oracle’s cloud-based point of sales system to offer online ordering and contactless delivery.

Newton, Massachusetts-based Paytronix on Tuesday (Oct. 6) unveiled a full integration of its ordering and delivery platform with Oracle’s point of sale system (POS), MICROS Simphony.

Paytronix, a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), said in a press release that the integration will enable digital menus and orders to “flow seamlessly into POS for (the) kitchen to prepare.”

The new system also provides for contactless payment, which has become increasingly important for customers and restaurants as the coronavirus pandemic drags on.

The Paytronix Order & Delivery platform offers online ordering menus that customers can access on both their mobile devices and desktop browsers, the company noted. The system also has other key capabilities, including the ability to draw “menus, store hours, lead times and out-of-stock items — directly from the Oracle MICROS Simphony POS,” according to the press release on the launch of the new software integration.

With the new integration, restaurants and other brands that use Oracle’s MICROS Simphony POS will now be able to “expand their curbside pickup and contactless payment options.”

In particular, that means being able to add orders “from delivery partners like DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats directly into the POS,” Paytronix noted in its announcement on Tuesday.

“With Paytronix Order & Delivery, operators can add delivery to their first-party-branded online ordering system without paying a commission or losing guests to the third parties,” said Chris Adams, vice president of food and beverage strategy for Oracle. “With Paytronix as a member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork, restaurants and hospitality providers can get up and running quickly with order, delivery and contactless payment solutions — while building customer loyalty and increasing guest spend.”

