Treasury Screens 1.1 Billion Payments to Catch Errors Early

Highlights
Treasury screened more than 1.1 billion federal payments totaling about $3.7 trillion in fiscal 2026.
Roughly 13,500 payments worth $175 million that would have gone to deceased individuals were returned.
Bank-account ownership and taxpayer-ID verifications expand the data available before federal funds are released.
A federal payment can go wrong in two directions. Money can reach someone who shouldn’t be receiving it, or funds owed to a legitimate recipient can arrive late or require additional work to obtain.