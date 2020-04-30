Embattled OnDeck Reports Net Loss Of $59M

FinTech OnDeck, while under harsh criticism from an activist investor, reported an “adjusted net loss” of $57.6 million in the first quarter of 2020.

OnDeck said the loss was due to an increase in the allowance set aside as U.S. economic woes spread. Because of that, the company expects increased credit losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

San Francisco-based Voce Capital Management LLC is urging stockholders to vote against three of OnDeck Capital’s top people who are running for re-election on the company’s board. When Voce’s letter was made public on April 17, OnDeck shares rose as much 11.2 percent.

OnDeck has not announced any management changes with its first-quarter earnings report. The company pitches itself as a small business lender that can help companies get cash quick.

The FinTech’s website hawks three products: short-term loans of up to $500,000, lines of credit of up to $100,000 and low-interest loans under the U.S. Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) through the Small Business Administration (SBA).

OnDeck reported first-quarter “gross revenue” of $110.6 million and a “net loss” of $59 million, or $0.94 per diluted share. The company said it had loans and “finance receivables” of $1.3 billion, up 7 percent from the same quarter last year.

In his letter to investors, Voce’s Founder and CIO J. Daniel Plants complained that OnDeck has seen its stock price plummet some 93 percent since the company went public more than five years ago.

“OnDeck’s lack of strategic focus, runaway costs and weak corporate governance have contributed to chronic underperformance,” wrote Plants. Voce is one of OnDeck’s largest stockholders, with more than 1.3 million shares.

Plants’ letter asks voters to reject for the post of director: Noah Breslow, 44, chairman and CEO; Jane Thompson, 68, chairman of corporate governance and nominating committee; and Ronald Verni, 71, chairman of the compensation committee.

“All three of these individuals … share a common track record of terrible returns for stockholders,” said Plants.