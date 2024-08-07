Marqeta Processing Volumes Surge 32%, Sees Growth in BNPL and Card Issuance

Marqeta posted second-quarter results that showed total processing volumes (TPVs) surged 32% to $71 billion.

During the conference call with analysts, CEO Simon Khalaf noted on Wednesday (Aug. 7) that as had been seen in past quarters, “consumers continued to branch out in financial services looking for alternatives to traditional banks.”

With a nod to the just-announced five-year pact with Varo Bank and other relationships, Khalaf said that TPV growth and momentum “goes well beyond financial services.”

Use cases across the company’s platform continue to grow, and 10 of the top 20 company customers volumes grew by more than 50% year over year in the quarter. Use cases include expense management, small- to medium-sized business (SMB) working capital and buy now, pay later options.

Gross profits of $79 million were 6% lower YoY, primarily due to the new pricing for Cash App. Marqeta’s Q2 earnings represent the last quarter, said Khalaf, where that impact will show up in the results.

“While we have anticipated demand for consumer use cases, we are thrilled by the demand in the commercial space as well, especially with SMBs,” continued Khalaf, noting that TPV for expense management has grown even more quickly than overall company volumes.

Where the Growth Lies

CFO Mike Milotich said on the call that non-Block TPV grew 15 points faster than Block growth. Block revenue concentration was 47%, down 2% from the previous quarter.

“Financial Services, lending, including buy now pay later and expense management, all grew at roughly the same rate, slightly faster than the overall company,” Milotich said. Pay anywhere card solutions are now 15% of BNPL volumes, management said on the call. On-demand delivery growth was in the double digits as well, per commentary on the call.

Looking ahead, management said it expects 2H 2024 TPV growth to remain north of 30%, based on the current business trajectory and newer programs that are still ramping up. Investors sent the shares down about 3% in after-hours trading.

During the question-and-answer session, analysts asked about the company’s partnership with Affirm and the VisaFlex credentials — and what Marqeta’s role would be when Affirm is used in Apple Pay.

Khalaf answered that both partnerships will “provide Marqeta with phenomenal tailwinds.”

The Visa credentials allow consumers to use a single card and toggle between, different payment options, including debit and BNPL, “without having to overburden the merchants with integration.”

Meanwhile, Marqeta’s role in the Apple ecosystem will be “similar to what we have done, enabling BNPL anywhere … I’d say both of these developments are an endorsement of the trend that takes BNPL anywhere without having merchants, and it’s a trend that Marqeta has supported earlier,” Khalaf said.

As he continued later in the call, “Marqeta’s platform is unique … as it is real time … and flexible. And that’s what allowed us to move, to move quickly in order to support ‘just in time, switching’ from one card to the other.”