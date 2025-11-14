Blockchain-Based Credit Surges as Figure’s Consumer Loan Volumes Leap 70%

Highlights
Figure’s consumer loan marketplace surged 70% in Q3 to $2.5 billion, as origination partners expanded their use of Figure Connect.
Democratized Prime is emerging as a core liquidity engine, directly connecting lenders and borrowers and supporting consumer and digital asset credit.
Management pointed to a large addressable market, with blockchain-native products positioned to capture demand across consumer credit, real-world assets and stablecoin-driven funding flows.
In its first earnings call as a publicly traded company, Figure Technology Solutions illuminated a broadening of blockchain-based lending beyond mortgages and home equity to private and consumer credit.