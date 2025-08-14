Dining Dollars Shift to Value and at-Home Options

Highlights
Consumers are tightening budgets, and value and clarity now trump novelty.
Fast-food chains are seeing particular pressure, and promotions are not fully countering foot traffic headwinds and a shift in spending.
Groceries and loyalty programs are gaining a share of household spending.
It was supposed to be Mediterranean’s moment as Cava Group entered 2025 with growing momentum.
