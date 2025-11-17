Freightos Sees Payments Powering Next Phase of Logistics Digitalization

Highlights
Freightos is seeing strong platform growth (record transactions and higher GBV) as freight volatility accelerates demand for digital, transparent and multimodal logistics solutions.
The company is eying a shift from a booking marketplace to a full-stack freight-commerce platform, with embedded payments positioned as a key growth and monetization driver.
Despite momentum and market opportunity, Freightos faces profitability challenges, slow legacy conversion, and rising competition from traditional and digital logistics players.
Digital innovation has long been viewed as a panacea for complexity.