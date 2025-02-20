Hasbro: Video Games and eCommerce Will Drive ‘Return to Growth’

Hasbro said Thursday (Feb. 20) that video games, services and eCommerce will play a key role in the company’s new strategy to “return to growth.”

Together, those offerings make up one of five pillars of Hasbro’s “Playing to Win” strategy announced Thursday, the games, intellectual property (IP) and toy company said in a press release.

“Through Playing to Win, we expect Hasbro’s business mix to continue shifting, aligning more with how we see the future of play patterns,” Gina Goetter, chief financial officer and chief operating officer at Hasbro, said Thursday in management remarks released in conjunction with the company’s quarterly earnings call. “We expect through 2027 that our digital and partner-driven licensing will represent about a quarter of the corporate revenue mix.”

Hasbro announced its new strategy on the same day it reported that its full year 2024 revenue declined 17%. In a Thursday earnings release, the company attributed the decline primarily to its divestiture of its eOne film and television business. Excluding the impact of that divestment, the company’s revenue declined 7%.

Together with “Digital & Direct,” the four other pillars of the Playing to Win strategy include focusing on profitable, play-focused brands; increasing the collectible appeal of its brands for consumers aged 13 and above; reaching emerging markets; and expanding retail and licensing partnerships, according to the press release.

With this strategy, Hasbro — the home of brands like Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons, Monopoly, Nerf, Transformers, Play-Doh and Peppa Pig — aims to expand its reach from 500 million kids, families and fans today to 750 million by 2027, the release said.

The company is also pursuing “transformational initiatives” that include modernizing its systems, optimizing its supply chain, accelerating its design and advancing its artificial intelligence and digital efforts, per the release.

“Playing to Win marks an important pivot for the company: a return to growth,” Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks said in the management remarks. “In 2025 we are projecting modest revenue growth coupled with continued margin expansion. Through 2027 we are projecting a mid-single digit revenue CAGR with continued operating profit improvement, powered by a killer entertainment slate, all new toy innovation, and major launches from our multi-year digital investments.”