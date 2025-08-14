Klarna Says Expanding Merchant Ecosystem Drives 20% Revenue Growth

Klarna’s year-over-year revenue growth accelerated to 20% in the second quarter, up from 15% in the first quarter, driven by its expanding merchant ecosystem and its engagement with consumers.

The global digital bank and flexible payments provider said in a Thursday (Aug. 14) press release that its growth was especially strong in the United States, where its revenue grew 38% year over year.

Overall, Klarna’s second-quarter earnings results included $823 million in revenue, 111 million active Klarna consumers and 790,000 merchant partners, according to the release.

“The Klarna Card is becoming a preferred payment method across our most mature European markets, and we’re now rolling out an enhanced version in the U.S.,” Klarna CEO and co-founder Sebastian Siemiatkowski said in the release. “Strategic integrations with leading [payment service providers (PSPs)] and our partnerships with some of the world’s largest merchants are expanding Klarna’s reach and accelerating our growth.”

During the second quarter, Klarna launched the U.S. pilot of the enhanced Klarna Card; began powering OnePay Later at Walmart; and expanded its partnership with eBay to the U.S., according to the release.

In the coming quarters, Klarna expects to launch collaborative projects with Worldpay, Nexi and JPMorgan Payments, per the release.

Klarna announced in March that it would become Walmart’s exclusive provider of installment loans, giving Walmart’s customers in the U.S. access to flexible payment options integrated into the retailer’s checkout.

In April, Klarna said that eBay had extended its partnership with the payments company to the U.S. market and that American consumers shopping on eBay can now buy now, pay later.

Klarna also reported in its Thursday press release that the second quarter saw a record number of transactions paid on time or early, realized credit losses fall from 0.48% a year earlier to 0.45%, the delinquency rate on buy now, pay later (BNPL) loans fall from 1.03% a year earlier to 0.89%, and the delinquency rate on its Fair Financing fixed-term product decline from 2.34% a year earlier to 2.23%.

Siemiatkowski said in the release that Klarna’s consumer base “remains healthy, with more customers paying on time than ever before.”