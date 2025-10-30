Microsoft’s AI Bet Keeps Paying Off Across Cloud, Copilot and Code

Highlights
With a 27% stake in OpenAI and a $4T valuation, Microsoft has morphed into an AI infrastructure giant, powering the future of work and creativity.
Microsoft Q1 FY2026 revenue soared to $78B, driven by 40% Azure growth and Copilot-fueled demand that’s turning AI into a recurring-revenue machine.
From custom chips to cloud delivery to enterprise apps, Microsoft controls the stack in ways competitors do not, and with operating margins expanding and cash flows surging, Microsoft is doubling down on GPUs, data centers, and talent — betting big that AI remains its unstoppable growth engine.
Microsoft is no longer just a software company or even a cloud company. It’s now an AI infrastructure provider shaping how work, creativity and productivity will function in the next decade.