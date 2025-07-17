PepsiCo to Streamline Operations Amid Higher Supply Chain Costs

Highlights
PepsiCo expects 70% higher productivity savings in the second half of 2025, driven by plant closures, workforce reductions and procurement efficiencies.
North America revenue was about flat year-over-year, but international sales grew 6% organically in Q2.
Q2 core EPS of $2.12 beat estimates, while net income fell due to a $1.86 billion impairment charge.
PepsiCo is doubling down on productivity initiatives and brand innovation to offset rising supply chain costs due in part of tariffs amid flat sales in its North American business, executives said during the company’s second-quarter earnings call on Thursday (July 17).