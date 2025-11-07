Prediction Push and ESPN Deal Highlight DraftKings’ Gamble on the Future

Highlights
DraftKings is charging into the future with DraftKings Predictions, targeting untapped states with federally regulated events contracts in a new push beyond traditional sportsbooks.
Despite CEO hype, Q3 delivered weak player growth, and the company slashed guidance, sending shares tumbling 7% as unpredictable sports results impacted revenue.
DraftKings locked in exclusive media partnerships with ESPN and NBC to expand its reach, betting that premium visibility will help growth outpace rivals as the marketplace crowds.
The future may be impossible to predict, but it’s becoming increasingly possible to bet on.