Visa CEO Sees AI and Stablecoins Powering Tomorrow’s Digital Payments

Highlights
Visa offers a blueprint for how legacy players can stay relevant in the age of disruption.
The company is heavily investing in technologies like AI and stablecoins, while initiatives like Visa Flexible Credential aim to unify multiple payment sources into a single credential.
Embracing the fragmented payment landscape, Visa is leveraging its open platform approach and global scale to act as a central hub across payment types, with added value in consulting, fraud prevention and other services.
At a time when economic indicators offer a mixed picture, one constant tends to remain: the simple, unavoidable, fact of payments as a lever for commerce.