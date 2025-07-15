Visa and Featurespace Take Fraud Fight to New Arena

Highlights
AI is escalating the fraud arms race, enabling sophisticated tactics like deepfakes and synthetic identity theft. Traditional rule-based detection systems are insufficient, prompting a shift to AI-driven behavioral analytics.
Adaptive behavioral analytics (ABA) and automated deep behavioral networks (ADBNs) from Featurespace analyze hundreds of behavioral signals in milliseconds, allowing institutions like Visa to detect anomalies in real time and minimize both fraud and false positives.
Fraud prevention must evolve into a collaborative, ecosystem-wide effort, with financial institutions treating it as a customer trust initiative rather than a siloed security function.
Watch more: Visa and Featurespace Tackle Deepfakes as Fraud Fight Turns Predictive