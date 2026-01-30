Apple Signals AI Will Power Payments Security and Growth
Apple just turned in what CEO Tim Cook called “a quarter for the record books” Thursday (Jan. 29) and the headline numbers back him up. But for the banking, payments and digital commerce crowd, the more interesting thread running through Apple’s fiscal 2026 first-quarter earnings call for the period ending Dec. 27 wasn’t just iPhone demand, it was how Cook is positioning Apple Intelligence as a business lever, why Apple picked Google as a key AI partner, and what Apple says it’s doing to keep payments safer.