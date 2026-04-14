Citi’s Blowout Quarter Signals Whoever Owns the System Owns the Customer

Highlights
Citi’s results highlight a move from traditional banking toward integrated financial systems embedded in corporate workflows.
Revenue growth was led by Markets and Services, with increases in cross-border transactions, deposits and fee income, underscoring the growing importance of global, system-driven financial activity.
The battleground is no longer just speed or cost of payments, but control over end-to-end money, data and processes.
Banking is becoming less about transactions and more about systems. Payments are becoming less about movement and more about orchestration. And the role of CFO is evolving accordingly.