DraftKings Bets on Exchange-Style Expansion As Sportsbook Sector Matures

Highlights
DraftKings is looking to evolve from a sportsbook into a sports “super app,” with prediction markets becoming a core growth strategy alongside betting, fantasy and media products.
Q1 2026 revenue rose 17% to $1.65 billion and adjusted EBITDA jumped 64%, as the company expanded prediction-market infrastructure, including market-making and a planned proprietary exchange.
Executives said AI is sharply improving productivity, while federal prediction market rules could help DraftKings expand beyond state-by-state sports betting restrictions.
Customer acquisition at scale is no longer the name of the online sports betting game.