DraftKings Bets on Exchange-Style Expansion As Sportsbook Sector Matures

Executives said AI is sharply improving productivity, while federal prediction market rules could help DraftKings expand beyond state-by-state sports betting restrictions.

Q1 2026 revenue rose 17% to $1.65 billion and adjusted EBITDA jumped 64%, as the company expanded prediction-market infrastructure, including market-making and a planned proprietary exchange.

DraftKings is looking to evolve from a sportsbook into a sports “super app,” with prediction markets becoming a core growth strategy alongside betting, fantasy and media products.

Customer acquisition at scale is no longer the name of the online sports betting game.

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According to executives on DraftKings’ Friday (May 8) first-quarter 2026 earnings call, competition is increasingly centered on infrastructure, data science and product integration.

CEO Jason Robins framed “sports predictions” as the company’s next strategic frontier, describing the category as a massive adjacent opportunity capable of reshaping how consumers engage with live sports. Rather than treating prediction markets as a side business, DraftKings is integrating them directly into its flagship app and building what Robins repeatedly called a nationwide “super app” for sports engagement.

The company’s first-quarter 2026 earnings offered more than a strong financial update. Revenue rose 17% year over year to $1.646 billion, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 64% to $168 million. DraftKings also posted its second consecutive quarter of positive net income, a milestone that would have seemed distant during the industry’s subsidy-heavy expansion phase.

But the most consequential message from management was not about profitability. It was about reinvention.

See also: DraftKings Sees Slower 2026 Growth Despite $10 Billion Prediction Market Opportunity

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DraftKings Eyes Evolution from Sportsbook to Exchange

The deeper story inside DraftKings’ earnings is not simply about revenue beats or guidance misses. It is about corporate identity. For years, DraftKings benefited from being viewed as an insurgent growth company operating in a newly legalized market. Investors rewarded expansion above all else because the category itself still felt unfinished.

Today, DraftKings is increasingly confronting the inevitable consequence of market maturation. Many of the largest states that were likely to legalize sports betting already have. Customer acquisition costs are stabilizing rather than collapsing. And competition among the leading operators has evolved from a land-grab battle into a contest centered on retention, engagement and product differentiation.

In DraftKings’ case, that means sports betting, prediction markets, fantasy contests, casino gaming, media integrations, payments and live-event engagement, all operating within a unified ecosystem.

The clearest signal of DraftKings’ ambitions lies in its infrastructure investments. The company is not merely layering prediction products onto an existing sportsbook. It is building the underlying mechanics of a financial exchange.

The company reported that annualized prediction consumer volume surpassed $1 billion in April, while total volume traded exceeded $2.3 billion. Customer acquisition costs for prediction products also dropped more than 80% after integration into the main DraftKings app.

Management also disclosed on Friday’s call that DraftKings has already launched internal market-making operations and plans to introduce a proprietary exchange ahead of the World Cup. Those capabilities are central to how modern financial marketplaces operate: market makers provide liquidity, exchanges facilitate transactions, and pricing models determine efficiency and profitability.

Robins acknowledged as much during the earnings call, arguing that whether the consumer experience is structured “as a bet or a contract,” the underlying drivers remain the same: liquidity, pricing accuracy, customer trust and seamless execution.

See also: Prediction Markets Turn Uncertainty Into a Business Model

AI and Regulation Are Changing the Industry’s Economics

At the same time, company execs suggested that internal operating leverage is accelerating because of AI-enabled workflows. According to CFO Alan Ellingson, some teams are now operating at two to three times prior-year productivity levels under what he described as an “AI-first execution” model.

As Ellingson stressed, artificial intelligence (AI) is not merely reducing customer-service costs or automating coding tasks. It is changing how quickly product organizations can iterate. In industries dependent on constant optimization, from gaming to advertising to financial trading, speed increasingly can become a competitive moat.

For DraftKings, faster iteration may prove especially important in prediction markets, where user behavior, liquidity dynamics and regulatory structures are all evolving simultaneously. DraftKings expects to invest between $200 million and $300 million into prediction-related initiatives during 2026, spanning marketing, technology and customer acquisition.

Prediction markets also occupy an unusual position in the U.S. regulatory environment. Unlike traditional sports betting, which requires state-by-state legalization and licensing, certain prediction products can potentially operate under federal frameworks that bypass some state restrictions.

Robins argued that prediction markets are beginning to alter conversations with lawmakers, particularly in states that have not legalized online sports betting. The existence of federally accessible prediction products, he suggested, weakens arguments for maintaining restrictive state policies while simultaneously creating pressure against increasing taxes on regulated sportsbooks.

DraftKings therefore faces a delicate balancing act. It must continue proving that its core sportsbook business can generate expanding profitability while simultaneously investing in entirely new categories that may define the next decade of digital wagering.