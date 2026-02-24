Home Depot’s B2B Business Nears 50% of Revenue Amid DIY Slowdown

Highlights
Home Depot beat expectations in a soft housing market, showing resilience amid consumer uncertainty and slow home improvement demand.
The retailer’s multi-year “Supply House” strategy is shifting focus to professional customers which are now nearly half of revenue.
New distribution networks, direct job-site delivery, and digital tools (e.g., AI estimating) aim to embed Home Depot in contractors’ workflows, positioning it more like a construction-supply distributor than a traditional big-box chain.
Home Depot is learning to grow even when housing does not.