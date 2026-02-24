Home Depot’s B2B Business Nears 50% of Revenue Amid DIY Slowdown

New distribution networks, direct job-site delivery, and digital tools (e.g., AI estimating) aim to embed Home Depot in contractors’ workflows, positioning it more like a construction-supply distributor than a traditional big-box chain.

The retailer’s multi-year “Supply House” strategy is shifting focus to professional customers which are now nearly half of revenue.

Home Depot is learning to grow even when housing does not.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The retailer on Tuesday (Feb. 24) reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $2.72, comfortably ahead of Wall Street’s expectations, on revenue of $38.2 billion that also edged past forecasts despite being down 3.8% year over year. Comparable sales, long the pressure point in a sluggish housing environment, inched upward and also outperformed the flat performance analysts had braced for.

Home Depot’s muted growth reflects what CEO Ted Decker described on Tuesday’s investor call as “ongoing consumer uncertainty and pressure in housing,” alongside reduced storm-related demand earlier in the year.

But the defining narrative of Home Depot’s 2025 results was the rapid expansion of its professional, or “Pro,” business, which now accounts for nearly half of total revenue. This is not merely a cyclical tilt toward contractors during a soft consumer environment but a structural repositioning of the company’s identity.

This evolution mirrors a broader shift in retail, where category leaders increasingly blur the line between merchant and service platform. Just as major eCommerce players moved into logistics and fulfillment, Home Depot is migrating upstream into project enablement and downstream into job-site delivery.

Home Depot’s share price was trading up mid-single-digits as of reporting.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

See also: Earnings Season Made It Clear: Digitize Supply Chains or Fall Behind

The Supply House Pivot Comes Into Focus

Historically, Home Depot thrived on a balanced mix of do-it-yourself homeowners and professional tradespeople. But the pandemic-era renovation boom masked a vulnerability: DIY demand is highly discretionary and quickly retrenches when home equity gains slow or financing costs rise. Professional contractors, by contrast, operate on longer project cycles, contractual backlogs and needs-based repairs, making their spending patterns more durable.

Recognizing that distinction, Home Depot spent the last several years methodically assembling a wholesale-style ecosystem designed specifically for complex professional customers. The 2024 integration of SRS Distribution gave the company a foothold in roofing, landscaping, and specialty building products. That move was followed in late 2025 by the $5.5 billion acquisition of GMS Inc., expanding capabilities in drywall, ceilings, and steel framing.

Per Home Depot’s financials, transactions fell 8.5% year over year in the most recent quarter, while average ticket size increased 2.4%.

We’d love to be your preferred source for news. Please add us to your preferred sources list so our news, data and interviews show up in your feed. Thanks! Add as Preferred Source

What makes the Supply House strategy notable is not simply who Home Depot is selling to, but how it is delivering goods. Rather than routing all transactions through traditional big-box stores, the company has constructed what executives describe as a “parallel distribution system.”

Specialized Distribution Centers now handle bulky and project-specific materials such as lumber, roofing and wallboard — products poorly suited to retail aisles but critical to job-site workflows. These facilities are linked to a logistics fleet exceeding 8,000 trucks, enabling direct delivery to construction sites rather than requiring contractors to stage pickups themselves.

This logistical backbone fundamentally changes the company’s value proposition. Home Depot is no longer just a place to buy materials; it is positioning itself as a time-saving operations partner. For contractors managing labor shortages and tight project timelines, reliability of delivery can matter more than marginal price differences.

See also: Lowe’s and Home Depot Tap AI to Capture DIY Spend

Winning the ‘Complex Pro’

Central to the strategy is what Home Depot calls the “Complex Pro,” a customer segment that includes general contractors, roofers, remodelers and specialty trades managing large, multi-phase jobs. These buyers purchase across categories, require tailored fulfillment and value integrated quoting tools.

To deepen loyalty within this group, Home Depot rolled out an AI-powered “Blueprint Takeoff” tool in early 2026. The technology allows contractors to upload digital plans and receive automated material estimates within minutes, compressing what was once a manual, error-prone process into a near-instant workflow. The tool also integrates directly with ordering systems, tying estimation to fulfillment.

While the Pro business gained traction, the DIY segment continued to show signs of fatigue. Big-ticket discretionary remodels, which surged during the pandemic, remain under pressure as homeowners defer projects in the face of elevated mortgage rates and economic uncertainty.

Comparable sales in Pro-heavy categories such as decking, concrete and siding outperformed those tied to consumer-driven renovations. The divergence underscores a broader industry reality: housing turnover, not just homeownership, drives retail home improvement demand. With fewer people moving, fewer kitchens and basements are being reimagined.

Planned new 2026 store openings, limited to about 15 locations, reinforce the message that physical expansion is no longer the primary growth engine. Investment dollars are flowing instead toward supply chain capabilities, digital tools and integration of acquired businesses.

If the strategy succeeds, Home Depot may emerge less as a cyclical retailer and more as a hybrid distributor embedded in the construction economy. If it falters, the company could find itself straddling two business models without fully capturing the advantages of either.