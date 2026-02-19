Klarna Converts Checkout Traffic Into $13 Billion in Deposits

Highlights
Klarna’s earnings highlight a banking flywheel where checkout activity, cards and deposits reinforce one another.
Margin pressure reflects provisioning timing tied to accelerated lending growth rather than credit deterioration.
The strategic shift positions Klarna less as an installment lender and more as a multi-product financial network monetizing cross-sell dynamic.
Klarna’s fourth-quarter results offer a snapshot into the appeal of paying over time. They also provide a window into the mechanics of a rapidly scaling financial network, where checkout activity, cards and deposits increasingly reinforce one another.