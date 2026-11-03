Payment Networks Earnings: Five Takeaways on Spending and Technology

Highlights
Networks’ earnings results showed that tokenized agent purchases require merchant and processor preparation.
Invoice payment deployments ranged from pilots to generally available services.
Fraud services extended beyond authorization into account and system protection.
Consumers kept their cards busy last quarter, and the latest quarterly earnings results from payment networks indicated a widening pursuit of transactions that begin with an unpaid invoice, a stablecoin balance or instructions to an artificial intelligence agent.
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