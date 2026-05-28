The AI Upgrade Cycle Is Reviving Best Buy’s Growth Story

Highlights
Best Buy beat expectations in Q1 FY2027 with $8.94 billion in revenue and 2% comparable sales growth, signaling renewed consumer demand for higher-ticket electronics and boosting investor confidence, with shares rising nearly 8%.
Growth was driven by AI-enabled hardware upgrades in gaming, computing and mobile devices, as consumers began replacing aging laptops and smartphones with newer AI-focused products, offsetting weakness in appliances.
The company is evolving beyond traditional electronics retail by expanding higher-margin businesses like retail media, subscriptions, financing, trade-ins and marketplace partnerships.
Best Buy entered 2026 facing the same question confronting much of the consumer electronics industry: whether slowdowns in discretionary spending had become structural.